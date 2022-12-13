Ramstein hosts RTA Course; enables resilience

Brandi Chacon, 86th Mission Support Group Key Spouse mentor, speaks to the students of the Resilience Training Assistant course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. During the first two days of the RTA course the students are taught the course material in depth, and on the third day they teach what they have learned back to the class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

