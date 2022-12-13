An activity packet used as a part of the Resilience Training Assistant Course rests on a table after being used for an exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. After going through the RTA course, teaching a First Term Airman Course, and running resilience events in their units, students will have the opportunity to go to a separate course to become a Master Resilience Trainer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 06:28 Photo ID: 7562534 VIRIN: 221213-F-SL051-1090 Resolution: 6748x4437 Size: 4.15 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts RTA Course; enables resilience [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.