An activity packet used as a part of the Resilience Training Assistant Course rests on a table after being used for an exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. After going through the RTA course, teaching a First Term Airman Course, and running resilience events in their units, students will have the opportunity to go to a separate course to become a Master Resilience Trainer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
|12.13.2022
|12.19.2022 06:28
|7562534
|221213-F-SL051-1090
|6748x4437
|4.15 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|2
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts RTA Course; enables resilience [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein hosts RTA Course; enables resilience
