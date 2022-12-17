Flight Ops - Haiti

221217-A-MC125-3547 JEREMIE, Haiti (Dec. 17, 2022) Sailors assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) refuel an MH60-S Seahawk, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, off the coast of Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 17, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Ruben Rodriguez Santiago)

