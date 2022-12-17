Flight Ops - Haiti

JEREMIE, Haiti (Dec. 17, 2022) Sailors assigned the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), standby for flight operations to deliver supplies to the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 17, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Ruben Rodriguez Santiago)

