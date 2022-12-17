Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Ops - Haiti [Image 7 of 7]

    Flight Ops - Haiti

    JEREMIE, HAITI

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Donald White 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    JEREMIE, Haiti (Dec. 17, 2022) Sailors assigned the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), standby for flight operations to deliver supplies to the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 17, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Ruben Rodriguez Santiago)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 18:17
    Photo ID: 7562065
    VIRIN: 221212-A-MC125-3404
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: JEREMIE, HT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Ops - Haiti [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Donald White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Ops - Haiti
    Flight Ops - Haiti
    Flight Ops - Haiti
    Flight Ops - Haiti
    Flight Ops - Haiti
    Flight Ops - Haiti
    Flight Ops - Haiti

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Haiti
    Continuing Promise
    CP22
    Comfort2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT