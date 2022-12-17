Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Ops - Haiti [Image 4 of 7]

    Flight Ops - Haiti

    JEREMIE, HAITI

    12.17.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    221217-A-MC125-3455 JEREMIE, Haiti (Dec. 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Kelsey Turner, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), directs the pilot of an MH60-S Seahawk, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, to deliver supplies to the medical site in Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 17, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Ruben Rodriguez Santiago)

    IMAGE INFO

