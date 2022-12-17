Flight Ops - Haiti

221217-A-MC125-3455 JEREMIE, Haiti (Dec. 17, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Krysta Fuentes, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), conducts pre-flight checks on an MH60-S Seahawk, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during flight operations off the coast of Jeremie, Haiti, Dec. 17, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Ruben Rodriguez Santiago)

