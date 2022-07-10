Operation Blue Roof Ian

Saturday, Oct 8, 2022, the first Blue Roof install in Ft Myers, Florida. Local roofer Tom Csezk holds the FEMA fiber-reinforced Blue Roof sheeting used to wrap a damaged roof tightly.



Operation Blue Roof is designed to protect property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.



A resident begins by submitting a Right of Entry (ROE) request through the blueroof.us website or calling 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258). (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I Sanchez)

