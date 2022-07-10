Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Blue Roof Ian [Image 8 of 10]

    Operation Blue Roof Ian

    FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Saturday, Oct 8, 2022, the first Blue Roof install in Ft Myers, Florida. Local roofer Tom Csezk holds the FEMA fiber-reinforced Blue Roof sheeting used to wrap a damaged roof tightly.

    Operation Blue Roof is designed to protect property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

    A resident begins by submitting a Right of Entry (ROE) request through the blueroof.us website or calling 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258). (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.09.2022 14:17
    Photo ID: 7456412
    VIRIN: 221007-A-AZ289-7660
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 19.92 MB
    Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US 
