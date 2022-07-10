Operation Blue Roof Ian

Saturday, Oct 8, 2022, the first Blue Roof install in Ft Myers, Florida. Local roofer Tom Csezk measures the length of the roof for a Furring stick that he will use to hold the FEMA fiber-reinforced Blue Roof sheeting to wrap a damaged roof tightly.
Operation Blue Roof is designed to protect property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.
A resident begins by submitting a Right of Entry (ROE) request through the blueroof.us website or calling 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2022 14:16
|Photo ID:
|7456408
|VIRIN:
|221007-A-AZ289-7795
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|12.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
