Saturday, Oct 8, 2022, the first Blue Roof install in Ft Myers, Florida. Ms. Barbara Powel-Wring, volunteered to be the first Blue Roof recipient. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for FEMA. The goal of the Blue Roof program is to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, industrial-strength sheeting to protect storm-damaged roofs until homeowners can make permanent repairs.
This program is a NO COST service for homeowners. Operation Blue Roof is designed to protect property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.
A resident begins by submitting a Right of Entry (ROE) request through the blueroof.us website or calling 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258). (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2022 14:17
|Photo ID:
|7456414
|VIRIN:
|221007-A-AZ289-7618
|Resolution:
|4500x3247
|Size:
|11.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Blue Roof Ian [Image 10 of 10], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT