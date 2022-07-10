Operation Blue Roof Ian

Saturday, Oct 8, 2022, the first Blue Roof install in Ft Myers, Florida. Roofer Aaron Swenson secures FEMA's fiber-reinforced blue sheeting to furring strips.



Operation Blue Roof is designed to protect property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.



A resident begins by submitting a Right of Entry (ROE) request through the blueroof.us website or calling 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258). (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I Sanchez)

