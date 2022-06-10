221006-N-YV347-2135 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 6, 2022) U.S. Navy Fireman Damion Johnston, from Jamaica, navigates through an engineering space during a damage control drill on the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

This work, Bunker Hill Damage Control Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.