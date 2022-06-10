Bunker Hill XO, CMC Observe Gridley

221006-N-YV347-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 6, 2022) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Daniel Kohlbeck, executive officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), left, and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Aaron Wimberly, speak on the bridge during an exercise with the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

