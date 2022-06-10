Bunker Hill Damage Control Training

221006-N-YV347-2027 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 6, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors record casualties during a drill on the mess deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

