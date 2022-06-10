221006-N-YV347-1024 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 6, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) transits alongside the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 10.08.2022 00:16 Photo ID: 7455516 VIRIN: 221006-N-YV347-1024 Resolution: 3345x5017 Size: 427.15 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bunker Hill and Gridley Sail in Formation [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.