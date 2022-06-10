Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bunker Hill and Gridley Sail in Formation

    Bunker Hill and Gridley Sail in Formation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    221006-N-YV347-1024 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 6, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) transits alongside the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill is currently operating with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.08.2022 00:16
    Photo ID: 7455516
    VIRIN: 221006-N-YV347-1024
    Resolution: 3345x5017
    Size: 427.15 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bunker Hill and Gridley Sail in Formation [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

