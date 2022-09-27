220927-N-YR675-9563 VIRGINIA BEACH (Sep. 27, 2022) - Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95) examines a VR Defender remotely operated vehicle (ROV) at a static display about Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal capabilities during a visit to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU 2). EODGRU 2 provides skilled and combat-ready deployable forces around the globe capable of clearing explosive threats to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 13:35 Photo ID: 7454848 VIRIN: 220927-N-YR675-9563 Resolution: 6704x4680 Size: 13.28 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Explosive Ordnance Group Two hosts Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare [Image 5 of 5], by LT Brittany Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.