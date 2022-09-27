220927-N-YR675-9594 VIRGINIA BEACH (Sep. 27, 2022) - Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95) speaks with Navy Divers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU 2) while observing a static display about Navy Diver capabilities during a visit to EODGRU 2. EODGRU 2 provides skilled and combat-ready deployable forces around the globe capable of clearing explosive threats to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 13:35
|Photo ID:
|7454835
|VIRIN:
|220927-N-YR675-9594
|Resolution:
|6861x4321
|Size:
|13.56 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Explosive Ordnance Group Two hosts Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare [Image 5 of 5], by LT Brittany Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
