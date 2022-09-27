Explosive Ordnance Group Two hosts Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare

220927-N-YR675-9594 VIRGINIA BEACH (Sep. 27, 2022) - Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95) speaks with Navy Divers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU 2) while observing a static display about Navy Diver capabilities during a visit to EODGRU 2. EODGRU 2 provides skilled and combat-ready deployable forces around the globe capable of clearing explosive threats to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens/Released)

