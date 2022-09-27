Explosive Ordnance Group Two hosts Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare

220927-N-YR675-9616 VIRGINIA BEACH (Sep. 27, 2022) - Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95) speaks with Spence Webb, EOD STRIKE strength coach, about the EOD STRIKE program and training facility during a visit to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU 2). EOD STRIKE is a holistic wellness program that protects individuals and teams in the Navy EOD force from debilitating stress through adaptability, recovery, and growth across the personal, social, cognitive, and physical wellness domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens/Released)

