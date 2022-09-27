Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordnance Group Two hosts Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare [Image 4 of 5]

    Explosive Ordnance Group Two hosts Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    220927-N-YR675-9555 VIRGINIA BEACH (Sep. 27, 2022). Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95) greets Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU 2) at a static display about Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal capabilities during a visit to EODGRU 2. EODGRU 2 provides skilled and combat-ready deployable forces around the globe capable of clearing explosive threats to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance Group Two hosts Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare [Image 5 of 5], by LT Brittany Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    Expeditionary
    Navy EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

