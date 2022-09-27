Explosive Ordnance Group Two hosts Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare

220927-N-YR675-9555 VIRGINIA BEACH (Sep. 27, 2022). Brigadier General Marcus Annibale, Director of Expeditionary Warfare (OPNAV N95) greets Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU 2) at a static display about Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal capabilities during a visit to EODGRU 2. EODGRU 2 provides skilled and combat-ready deployable forces around the globe capable of clearing explosive threats to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Brittany Stephens/Released)

