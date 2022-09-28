Infantry OSUT basic training

A Soldier with E Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, practices throwing a grenade during Buddy Team Tactics at a Fort Benning range on 28 September 2022.



The Buddy Team Tactics instill the skills of learning how to properly engage a target, cross-talking and being aware of where their battle buddy is at all times

