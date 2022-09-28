A Soldier with E Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, practices throwing a grenade during Buddy Team Tactics at a Fort Benning range on 28 September 2022.
The Buddy Team Tactics instill the skills of learning how to properly engage a target, cross-talking and being aware of where their battle buddy is at all times
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 00:53
|Photo ID:
|7454156
|VIRIN:
|220928-A-XP141-374
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Infantry OSUT basic training [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT