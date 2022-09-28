"Battle buddy, cover me while I move," A Soldier with E Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, conducts Buddy Team Tactics at a Fort Benning Range on 28 September 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 00:53
|Photo ID:
|7454152
|VIRIN:
|220928-A-XP141-329
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Infantry OSUT Buddy team tactics [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Stephanie Snyder
