A Soldier with E Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, practices Buddy Team Tactics at a Fort Benning range on 28 September 2022.
The Buddy Team Tactics instill the skills of learning how to properly engage a target, cross-talking and being aware of where their battle buddy is at all times
|09.28.2022
|10.07.2022 00:53
|7454154
|220928-A-XP141-930
|4000x5148
|2.45 MB
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|0
|0
This work, Infantry osut buddy team tactics [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
