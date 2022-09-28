Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infantry osut buddy team tactics [Image 3 of 5]

    Infantry osut buddy team tactics

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A Soldier with E Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, practices Buddy Team Tactics at a Fort Benning range on 28 September 2022.

    The Buddy Team Tactics instill the skills of learning how to properly engage a target, cross-talking and being aware of where their battle buddy is at all times

    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 00:53
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
