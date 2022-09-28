Infantry osut buddy team tactics

A Soldier with E Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, conducts Buddy Team Tactics at a Fort Benning Range on 27 September 2022.
In each lane, a drill sergeant coached Soldiers on the correct movements. Soldiers began the lane behind a structure's wall, moved down range to another structure, took a knee, locked and loaded their M4 rifle and began their patrol.
