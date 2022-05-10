Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur VERTREP Training [Image 4 of 4]

    Decatur VERTREP Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    221005-N-SN516-1043 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Alice Diep, from Orange County, Calif., practices for vertical replenishment (VERTREP) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur VERTREP Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Destroyer
    Decatur
    DDG 73
    VERTREP Training

