221005-N-SN516-1043 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate Seaman Alice Diep, from Orange County, Calif., practices for vertical replenishment (VERTREP) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 21:43
|Photo ID:
|7454060
|VIRIN:
|221005-N-SN516-1043
|Resolution:
|4742x3161
|Size:
|976.39 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decatur VERTREP Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
