221005-N-MY408-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Christopher Marthini, from Tri-Cities, Wash., demonstrates the M4A1 carbine service rifle safety measures during a security reaction force basics course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 21:43
|Photo ID:
|7454057
|VIRIN:
|221005-N-MY408-1038
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|377.61 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Training [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT