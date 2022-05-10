Weapons Training

221005-N-MY408-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Christopher Marthini, from Tri-Cities, Wash., demonstrates the M4A1 carbine service rifle safety measures during a security reaction force basics course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

