    Weapons Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Weapons Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    221005-N-MY408-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Christopher Marthini, from Tri-Cities, Wash., demonstrates the M4A1 carbine service rifle safety measures during a security reaction force basics course aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons Training [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Weapons Training
    Navy
    Destroyer
    Decatur
    DDG 73

