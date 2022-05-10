221005-N-MY408-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Seaman Alec Brumley, from Temple, Texas, stands the aft lookout watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 21:43
|Photo ID:
|7454056
|VIRIN:
|221005-N-MY408-1013
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, Aft Lookout Watch [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
