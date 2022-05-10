Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aft Lookout Watch [Image 1 of 4]

    Aft Lookout Watch

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    221005-N-MY408-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Seaman Alec Brumley, from Temple, Texas, stands the aft lookout watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Daniel Ehrlich)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aft Lookout Watch [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

