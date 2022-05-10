221005-N-SN516-1060 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician 2nd Class (Technical) Dominic Blance, from Ballston Lake, N.Y., performs maintenance on the chaff launcers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 21:43 Photo ID: 7454058 VIRIN: 221005-N-SN516-1060 Resolution: 4823x3215 Size: 778.59 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Chaff Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.