Central Security Service leadership visits Goodfellow

Maj. Gen. Douglas Coppinger, Central Security Service deputy chief, tours Forward Operating Base Sentinel at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, September 9, 2022. FOB Sentinel serves as the stage for the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion’s signals intelligence capstone exercise, where students apply skills learned throughout their training in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

