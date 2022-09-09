Central Security Service leadership visits Goodfellow

Maj. Gen. Douglas Coppinger, Central Security Service deputy chief, receives the 17th Training Wing mission brief at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, September 9, 2022. Coppinger discussed the vision for the wing's future and the steps to achieve the wing's goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

