Maj. Gen. Douglas Coppinger, Central Security Service deputy chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Brean Fitzsimmons, Central Security Service Senior Enlisted Leader, pose for a photo with 316th Training Squadron leadership outside the schoolhouse at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, September 9, 2022. The mission of the 316th TRS is to train, develop and inspire intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance cryptologic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 16:23
|Photo ID:
|7453667
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-QS607-1199
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|16.8 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Central Security Service leadership visits Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT