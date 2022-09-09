Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Central Security Service leadership visits Goodfellow [Image 3 of 4]

    Central Security Service leadership visits Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Douglas Coppinger, Central Security Service deputy chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Brean Fitzsimmons, Central Security Service Senior Enlisted Leader, pose for a photo with 316th Training Squadron leadership outside the schoolhouse at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, September 9, 2022. The mission of the 316th TRS is to train, develop and inspire intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance cryptologic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 16:23
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    17th Training Wing
    Distinguished visitor
    Central Security Service

