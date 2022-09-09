U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, shows Maj. Gen. Douglas Coppinger, Central Security Service deputy chief, a static display outside the 17th TRW Headquarters at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, September 9, 2022. The 17th TRW trains, transforms, and empowers joint and coalition warriors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 16:23
|Photo ID:
|7453665
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-QS607-1029
|Resolution:
|5855x4182
|Size:
|19.26 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Central Security Service leadership visits Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT