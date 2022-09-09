Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Central Security Service leadership visits Goodfellow [Image 1 of 4]

    Central Security Service leadership visits Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, shows Maj. Gen. Douglas Coppinger, Central Security Service deputy chief, a static display outside the 17th TRW Headquarters at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, September 9, 2022. The 17th TRW trains, transforms, and empowers joint and coalition warriors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 16:23
    Photo ID: 7453665
    VIRIN: 220909-F-QS607-1029
    Resolution: 5855x4182
    Size: 19.26 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Central Security Service leadership visits Goodfellow [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    Distinguished visitor
    Central Security Service

