Airmen, Marines practice chemical warfare for Toxic Pineapple

Tech. Sgt. Ryan Hunt, 154th Operations Support Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew flight equipment NCO-in-charge, checks the fitting on a loadmaster’s mask Aug. 31, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. More than 70 U.S. Airmen and Marines participated in a Pacific Air Forces chemical warfare and decontamination exercise called Toxic Pineapple, where aircraft collaborated to streamline best practices. Hawaii Air National Guard emergency management professionals and aircrew flight equipment technicians trained alongside the joint force during the weeklong event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

