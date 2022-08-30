Airmen, Marines practice chemical warfare for Toxic Pineapple

Aircrew flight equipment technicians from various Pacific Air Forces units conduct a decontamination procedure Aug. 31, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. More than 70 U.S. Airmen and Marines participated in a Pacific Air Forces chemical warfare and decontamination exercise called Toxic Pineapple, where aircraft collaborated to streamline best practices. Hawaii Air National Guard emergency management professionals and aircrew flight equipment technicians trained alongside the joint force during the weeklong event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

