    Airmen, Marines practice chemical warfare for Toxic Pineapple

    Airmen, Marines practice chemical warfare for Toxic Pineapple

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Master Sgt. Roderick Baker, 154th Operations Support Squadron F-22 Raptor aircrew flight equipment NCO, executes decontamination procedures Aug. 31, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. More than 70 U.S. Airmen and Marines participated in a Pacific Air Forces chemical warfare and decontamination exercise called Toxic Pineapple, where aircraft collaborated to streamline best practices. Hawaii Air National Guard emergency management professionals and aircrew flight equipment technicians trained alongside the joint force during the weeklong event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, Marines practice chemical warfare for Toxic Pineapple [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen, Marines practice chemical warfare response for Toxic Pineapple

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    154th Wing
    Toxic Pineapple

