A Pacific Air Forces aircrew flight equipment technician shows off a custom-made bottle Aug. 31, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. More than 70 U.S. Airmen and Marines participated in exercise Toxic Pineapple, where service members collaborated to streamline decontamination practices. Hawaii Air National Guard emergency management professionals and aircrew flight equipment technicians trained alongside the joint force during the weeklong event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 14:50
|Photo ID:
|7453511
|VIRIN:
|220831-Z-GR156-0131
|Resolution:
|3417x2274
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, Marines practice chemical warfare for Toxic Pineapple [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airmen, Marines practice chemical warfare response for Toxic Pineapple
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT