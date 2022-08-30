Airmen, Marines practice chemical warfare for Toxic Pineapple

A Pacific Air Forces aircrew flight equipment technician shows off a custom-made bottle Aug. 31, 2022, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. More than 70 U.S. Airmen and Marines participated in exercise Toxic Pineapple, where service members collaborated to streamline decontamination practices. Hawaii Air National Guard emergency management professionals and aircrew flight equipment technicians trained alongside the joint force during the weeklong event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

Date Taken: 08.30.2022
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
by SSgt John Linzmeier