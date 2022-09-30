U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Melis, 60th Security Forces Squadron military dog handler, stands for a portrait at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 30, 2022. Melis saved a veteran's dog's life from a brutal dog attack in Vacaville, California, using techniques he learned from the 341st Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, military working dog handler's course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 12:48
|Photo ID:
|7453220
|VIRIN:
|220930-F-FM924-1003
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In the right place at the right time [Image 7 of 7], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
In the right place at the right time
