In the right place at the right time

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Melis, right, 60th Security Forces Squadron military dog handler, salutes Col. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, during recognition for his heroic actions at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 4, 2022. Melis saved a veteran's dog's life from a brutal dog attack in Vacaville, California, using techniques he learned from the 341st Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, military working dog handler's course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

