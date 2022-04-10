Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In the right place at the right time [Image 3 of 7]

    In the right place at the right time

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Bridgette Fargo, fourth from left, retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt., expresses her gratitude to U.S. Senior Airman Andrew Melis, right, 60th Security Forces Squadron military dog handler, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 4, 2022. Melis saved a veteran's dog's life from a brutal dog attack in Vacaville, California, using techniques he learned from the 341st Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, military working dog handler's course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 12:48
    Photo ID: 7453214
    VIRIN: 221004-F-FM924-1018
    Resolution: 8368x5584
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In the right place at the right time [Image 7 of 7], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    In the right place at the right time
    In the right place at the right time
    In the right place at the right time
    In the right place at the right time
    In the right place at the right time
    In the right place at the right time
    In the right place at the right time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    In the right place at the right time

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cop
    SFS
    police
    k9
    defender
    secfo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT