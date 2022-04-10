In the right place at the right time

Bridgette Fargo, right, retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt., and Nemo, Bridgette’s dog, visit U.S. Senior Airman Andrew Melis, left, 60th Security Forces Squadron military dog handler, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 4, 2022. Melis saved a veteran's dog's life from a brutal dog attack in Vacaville, California, using techniques he learned from the 341st Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, military working dog handler’s course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

