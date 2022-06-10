52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Activation Ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, commanding general, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command, passes the Army Field Flag to U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow, incoming commander, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, placing his trust and confidence in Col. Bredlow to command the brigade Oct. 6 on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Adding the active-duty brigade headquarters to the theater adds significant capacity to the U.S. contribution to the Alliance’s ground-based air defense in EUCOM and increases interoperability with NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)

