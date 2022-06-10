52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Activation Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow, commander, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Master Sgt. Gregory Irvine, senior enlisted advisor, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, reveals the shoulder patch insignia for the new brigade during a ceremony Oct. 6 on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Adding the active-duty brigade headquarters to the theater adds significant capacity to the U.S. contribution to the Alliance’s ground-based air defense in EUCOM and increases interoperability with NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)

