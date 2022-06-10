U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow, commander, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Master Sgt. Gregory Irvine, senior enlisted advisor, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, reveals the shoulder patch insignia for the new brigade during a ceremony Oct. 6 on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Adding the active-duty brigade headquarters to the theater adds significant capacity to the U.S. contribution to the Alliance’s ground-based air defense in EUCOM and increases interoperability with NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 07:08
|Photo ID:
|7452457
|VIRIN:
|221006-A-JK865-940
|Resolution:
|8633x4856
|Size:
|18.47 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH KASERNE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Activation Ceremony
