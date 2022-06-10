U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow, commander, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, delivers a welcome speech during a brigade’s activation ceremony Oct. 6 on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Adding the active-duty brigade headquarters to the theater adds significant capacity to the U.S. contribution to the Alliance’s ground-based air defense in EUCOM and increases interoperability with NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 07:08
|Photo ID:
|7452460
|VIRIN:
|221006-A-JK865-162
|Resolution:
|6669x5335
|Size:
|14.08 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH KASERNE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Activation Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Activation Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT