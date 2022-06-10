Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Activation Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade Activation Ceremony

    SEMBACH KASERNE, RP, GERMANY

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. Bruce Bredlow, commander, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, hugs U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, commanding general, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command, after the brigade’s activation ceremony Oct. 6 on Sembach Kaserne, Germany. Adding the active-duty brigade headquarters to the theater adds significant capacity to the U.S. contribution to the Alliance’s ground-based air defense in EUCOM and increases interoperability with NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid)

