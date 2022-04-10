Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 6-22: Day 3 [Image 2 of 10]

    KAMANDAG 6-22: Day 3

    PHILIPPINES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Landon Shaw, a joint terminal attack controller, with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines, coordinates simulated close air support during KAMANDAG 6 in San Vicente, Philippines, Oct. 4, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. 1/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Shaw is a native of Lancaster, Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 20:40
    Photo ID: 7451782
    VIRIN: 221004-M-EJ408-1111
    Resolution: 5029x3353
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    Readiness
    Lethality
    KAMANDAG
    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

