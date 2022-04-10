KAMANDAG 6-22: Day 3

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Landon Shaw, a joint terminal attack controller, with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines, coordinates simulated close air support during KAMANDAG 6 in San Vicente, Philippines, Oct. 4, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. 1/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Shaw is a native of Lancaster, Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart)

