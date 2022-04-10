KAMANDAG 6-22: Day 3

A Philippine Marine conducts a night patrol using a night optic during KAMANDAG 6 in San Vicente, Philippines, Oct. 4, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart)

