KAMANDAG 6-22: Day 3

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit provides simulated close air support during KAMANDAG 6 in San Vicente, Philippines, Oct. 4, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military, designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart)

