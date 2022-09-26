AIR FORCE SURGEON GENERAL VISITS 15TH MEDICAL GROUP

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force Surgeon General, speaks to medical personnel assigned to the 15th Medical Group during an all call at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2022. In this role Miller

develops plans, programs and procedures to support worldwide medical service missions. He exercises significant influence over a $6.1 billion, 44,000-person integrated health care delivery and readiness system serving 2.6 million beneficiaries at 76 military treatment facilities worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

