U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force Surgeon General, speaks to medical personnel assigned to the 15th Medical Group during an all call at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2022. In this role Miller
develops plans, programs and procedures to support worldwide medical service missions. He exercises significant influence over a $6.1 billion, 44,000-person integrated health care delivery and readiness system serving 2.6 million beneficiaries at 76 military treatment facilities worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7451653
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-RE693-0294
|Resolution:
|7071x4424
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AIR FORCE SURGEON GENERAL VISITS 15TH MEDICAL GROUP [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
