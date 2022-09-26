U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force Surgeon General, is greeted by 15th Medical Group Leadership during a visit to the 15th Medical Group's Military Treatment Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2022. The Air Force Medical Services’ mission is to ensure medically fit forces, provide expeditionary medics and improve the health of all that are served to meet the nation’s needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 18:32 Photo ID: 7451644 VIRIN: 220926-F-RE693-0256 Resolution: 2866x2194 Size: 777.23 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AIR FORCE SURGEON GENERAL VISITS 15TH MEDICAL GROUP [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.