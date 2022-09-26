Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AIR FORCE SURGEON GENERAL VISITS 15TH MEDICAL GROUP [Image 2 of 4]

    AIR FORCE SURGEON GENERAL VISITS 15TH MEDICAL GROUP

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force Surgeon General, speaks to company and field grade officers assigned to the 15th Medical Group during a visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2022. The Air Force Medical Services support the U.S. Air Force and Space Force through the provision of full spectrum medical readiness to the more than 200,000 Airmen and Guardians currently engaged in operations around the globe, while also delivering health care to 2.6 million patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 18:32
    Photo ID: 7451625
    VIRIN: 220926-F-RE693-0147
    Resolution: 3578x2072
    Size: 664.62 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIR FORCE SURGEON GENERAL VISITS 15TH MEDICAL GROUP [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AIR FORCE SURGEON GENERAL VISITS 15TH MEDICAL GROUP
    AIR FORCE SURGEON GENERAL VISITS 15TH MEDICAL GROUP
    AIR FORCE SURGEON GENERAL VISITS 15TH MEDICAL GROUP
    AIR FORCE SURGEON GENERAL VISITS 15TH MEDICAL GROUP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIRMEN
    PACAF
    HAWAII
    AIR FORCE
    AIR FORCE SURGEON GENERAL
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT