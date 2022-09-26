AIR FORCE SURGEON GENERAL VISITS 15TH MEDICAL GROUP

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, Air Force Surgeon General, and

Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, pose for a group photo with medics assigned to the 15th Medical Group during a visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2022. The mission of the 15th Wing is to develop and sustain combat-ready airmen in partnership with the total force to provide global mobility, global reach, precision engagement and agile combat support anytime, anywhere.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

